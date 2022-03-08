Ukraine Conflict Reinforces Need For International News Coverage

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The crisis in Ukraine is a vivid reminder of the importance of reliable news and information and the dedication and courage of journalists who face danger to deliver that news to the world.

We believe national and international coverage from NPR and the BBC provides critical insight into the world we live in, and timely in-depth reporting on the situation in Europe is especially important...now.

This is part of our public service commitment to you – to deliver news and information you can trust so you can feel confident in your knowledge of global events and how they affect us here at home.

We invite you to keep listening to KGOU – over the air and through online streaming – and read updated state, national and international stories at kgou.org. We are Your NPR Source, and more.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.