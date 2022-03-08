© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

Ukraine Conflict Reinforces Need For International News Coverage

Published March 8, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST
Local residents are running to catch an evacuation train driving to the west of Ukraine on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Pierre Crom
/
Getty Images
Local residents are running to catch an evacuation train driving to the west of Ukraine on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The crisis in Ukraine is a vivid reminder of the importance of reliable news and information and the dedication and courage of journalists who face danger to deliver that news to the world.

We believe national and international coverage from NPR and the BBC provides critical insight into the world we live in, and timely in-depth reporting on the situation in Europe is especially important...now.

This is part of our public service commitment to you – to deliver news and information you can trust so you can feel confident in your knowledge of global events and how they affect us here at home.

We invite you to keep listening to KGOU – over the air and through online streaming – and read updated state, national and international stories at kgou.org. We are Your NPR Source, and more.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags

Manager's Minute NPRBBCUkraineRussiaVladimir PutinNATO
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.