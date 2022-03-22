Special Coverage "Takes You There"

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU’s live broadcast of the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings illustrates our commitment to being your source for news. We believe it’s important, whenever merited, to air special coverage that lets you learn about important events in real time.

Through engaging, illuminating stories and shows, our listeners can experience the news – state, national and international - as it unfolds, and understand its impact.

Immersive “take you there” journalism - whether it’s from NPR, the BBC or KGOU’s news team, including the reporters of StateImpact Oklahoma – sets us apart.

KGOU provides resources, every day, for your journey of exploration and discovery and to help you stay safe, connected and informed.

Listener contributions make it happen. Give at kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.