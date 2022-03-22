© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

Special Coverage "Takes You There"

Published March 22, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU’s live broadcast of the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings illustrates our commitment to being your source for news. We believe it’s important, whenever merited, to air special coverage that lets you learn about important events in real time.

Through engaging, illuminating stories and shows, our listeners can experience the news – state, national and international - as it unfolds, and understand its impact.

Immersive “take you there” journalism - whether it’s from NPR, the BBC or KGOU’s news team, including the reporters of StateImpact Oklahoma – sets us apart.

KGOU provides resources, every day, for your journey of exploration and discovery and to help you stay safe, connected and informed.

Listener contributions make it happen. Give at kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
