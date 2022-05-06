© 2022 KGOU
Manager's Minute

Students practice professional journalism at KGOU

Published May 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
Dick Pryor
KGOU All Things Considered Host Dani Ingram

This is the Manager’s Minute.

With the semester at the University of Oklahoma ending, we have to say so long and good luck to students who’ve been part of our KGOU team. TJ Turner and Maggie Schoenfeld have produced community calendar items during their semester in the Practicum class. Practicum gives students the opportunity to learn and apply skills in a real-world environment.

Three other students, who are KGOU employees, have made significant contributions while learning from our professional staff. Gabriela Tumani and Jack Paylor have produced local news segments in our midday news bloc and Dani Ingram has served as host during All Things Considered. Dani will stay with us this summer and continue in the fall, when Gabriela and Jack will also return.

We’re currently seeking student applicants for another part-time position. Details can be found on the OU jobs website.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
