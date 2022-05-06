Students practice professional journalism at KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

With the semester at the University of Oklahoma ending, we have to say so long and good luck to students who’ve been part of our KGOU team. TJ Turner and Maggie Schoenfeld have produced community calendar items during their semester in the Practicum class. Practicum gives students the opportunity to learn and apply skills in a real-world environment.

Three other students, who are KGOU employees, have made significant contributions while learning from our professional staff. Gabriela Tumani and Jack Paylor have produced local news segments in our midday news bloc and Dani Ingram has served as host during All Things Considered. Dani will stay with us this summer and continue in the fall, when Gabriela and Jack will also return.

We’re currently seeking student applicants for another part-time position. Details can be found on the OU jobs website.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.