Published May 22, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT
This is the Manager’s Minute.

Thank you for listening to KGOU – Your NPR Source. We deliver national and international news and discussion shows, but we also want to be your local news source.

You can help, with story ideas and news updates from your community. Send your ideas and comments to news@kgou.org or to me, at manager@kgou.org. Let us know what matters to you.

As a public service media station, we are people focused. We make it easy for you listen, when you want, how you want. Listen to KGOU on your radio, but remember you can also hear us on smart speakers or online at kgou.org – through your computer, tablet or mobile device.

It’s easy to listen live to KGOU through the NPR One app on smart phones and in-dash speakers. So go mobile and listen on your mobile…and enjoy the experience.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
