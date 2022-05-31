© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-03.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

Conclusion of Pulse of the Planet prompts programming changes

Published May 31, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT
Pulse of the Planet
PRX
/

This is the Manager’s Minute. 

A couple of changes are coming to the KGOU program schedule on June 6th. We’re adding another segment of Asian View each weekday morning, so it will now air at 5:01 and 5:42 a.m. Asian View features news and analysis from Japan and the rest of Asia.  
We’re also adding a new daily feature, Sound Beat, weeknights at 9:58. Sound Beat is a 90 second segment that focuses on the history of recorded sound (from the Belfer Audio Laboratory and Archive at Syracuse University). Sound Beat tells the stories of distinctly American forms of music, popular and classical, jazz, bebop, country, opera, film scores and more. Plus, you’ll also hear about speeches and spoken word performances from historical figures in the 19th and 20th Centuries.  

Asian View and Sound Beat will replace Pulse of the Planet, which concludes its more 30-year run this week.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor. 

(Hear Pulse of the Planet host Jim Metzner's farewell message at kgou.org. On March 24, On Being host Krista Tippett announced her program will cease production as a radio show in June and will move to a seasonal podcast model beginning in October. The last On Being show on KGOU will air June 26.)


Manager's Minute
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.