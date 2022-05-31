Conclusion of Pulse of the Planet prompts programming changes

This is the Manager’s Minute.

A couple of changes are coming to the KGOU program schedule on June 6th. We’re adding another segment of Asian View each weekday morning, so it will now air at 5:01 and 5:42 a.m. Asian View features news and analysis from Japan and the rest of Asia.

We’re also adding a new daily feature, Sound Beat, weeknights at 9:58. Sound Beat is a 90 second segment that focuses on the history of recorded sound (from the Belfer Audio Laboratory and Archive at Syracuse University). Sound Beat tells the stories of distinctly American forms of music, popular and classical, jazz, bebop, country, opera, film scores and more. Plus, you’ll also hear about speeches and spoken word performances from historical figures in the 19th and 20th Centuries.

Asian View and Sound Beat will replace Pulse of the Planet, which concludes its more 30-year run this week.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

(Hear Pulse of the Planet host Jim Metzner's farewell message at kgou.org. On March 24, On Being host Krista Tippett announced her program will cease production as a radio show in June and will move to a seasonal podcast model beginning in October. The last On Being show on KGOU will air June 26.)



