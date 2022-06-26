Celebrating Independence Day

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As we celebrate Independence Day, July 4th, let’s remember the freedoms and responsibilities that involves.

A functioning democracy requires enlightened citizenship, respect for the rule of law and an independent press.

As your NPR Source, KGOU is committed to providing news, information and special events to keep you informed with coverage you can trust.

Yet, we know people also need to take a break. News fatigue is real. That’s why we offer music and entertainment shows like The Weekend Blues, Global Sojourn, Tonic: The Funky Groove Show, and Jazz Night in America. Also, smart shows that educate - like RadioLab, Throughline and Travel with Rick Steves.

In addition to news source, we want to be your source for shows that lift your spirits and feed your curiosity. Through listener support, KGOU can maintain our independence and stay focused on serving the public - you - however we can.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor