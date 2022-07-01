© 2022 KGOU
Manager's Minute

What is your favorite book about Oklahoma?

Published July 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT
This is the Manager’s Minute. 

NPR recently announced results of a survey in its new project, 50 Books for 50 States. The project recommends at least one book that best represents each state.

The only selection for Oklahoma is “Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy” by Granvil L. Hays. Unfortunately, that book is out of print.

It got us to thinking: What other books represent Oklahoma? So, we’re asking for your suggestions. Through the rest of July, we invite you to submit your Oklahoma book recommendations at kgou.org. We’ll announce the results in August.

And we plan to follow up on your suggestions with discussion of one or more of the top books on the KGOU Readers Club show, which airs one Monday afternoon a month.

If you would like to see the complete NPR 50 Books for 50 States list, you can find it by searching for “50 Books” at npr.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
