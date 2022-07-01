What is your favorite book about Oklahoma?

This is the Manager’s Minute.

NPR recently announced results of a survey in its new project, 50 Books for 50 States. The project recommends at least one book that best represents each state.

The only selection for Oklahoma is “Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy” by Granvil L. Hays. Unfortunately, that book is out of print.

It got us to thinking: What other books represent Oklahoma? So, we’re asking for your suggestions. Through the rest of July, we invite you to submit your Oklahoma book recommendations at kgou.org. We’ll announce the results in August.

And we plan to follow up on your suggestions with discussion of one or more of the top books on the KGOU Readers Club show, which airs one Monday afternoon a month.

If you would like to see the complete NPR 50 Books for 50 States list, you can find it by searching for “50 Books” at npr.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor