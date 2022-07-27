© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

Announcing a new service - KGOU NewsBrief

Published July 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
KGOU News Brief
KGOU
/

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’ve just launched a new feature to help you stay well-informed and connected to KGOU. And the idea was suggested by a listener.

We know not everyone can listen to local news every day during Morning Edition and All Things Considered, so we’re giving you another option – a morning and afternoon news brief that captures highlights from the KGOU newsroom.

The KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs are posted on our website, kgou.org, under the News tab. You can listen online and add the KGOU News Briefs podcasts – AM and PM - wherever you get your podcasts.

KGOU NewsBriefs will be available at 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each weekday. We hope you enjoy KGOU NewsBriefs and let your friends know about this new KGOU service.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags

Manager's Minute KGOU News
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.