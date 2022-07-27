Announcing a new service - KGOU NewsBrief

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’ve just launched a new feature to help you stay well-informed and connected to KGOU. And the idea was suggested by a listener.

We know not everyone can listen to local news every day during Morning Edition and All Things Considered, so we’re giving you another option – a morning and afternoon news brief that captures highlights from the KGOU newsroom.

The KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs are posted on our website, kgou.org, under the News tab. You can listen online and add the KGOU News Briefs podcasts – AM and PM - wherever you get your podcasts.

KGOU NewsBriefs will be available at 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each weekday. We hope you enjoy KGOU NewsBriefs and let your friends know about this new KGOU service.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.