KGOU launches series of News & Brews community events

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As we head toward fall, KGOU is planning several community events, so we can better connect with the diverse communities we serve. We’ll take necessary health precautions, but think it’s important to hear from you, in-person, as much as possible.

On Thursday, August 11th at 6:00 p.m., we’re holding the first in a series of KGOU News & Brews events at Yellow Dog Coffee, 222 South Porter, in Norman. StateImpact Oklahoma Environment and Science reporter Beth Wallis will be the featured guest. The topic will be the environmental impact of three proposed turnpike routes through central Oklahoma.

We’ll have more events in September and October as we talk to people across our listening area and re-launch the How Curious podcast.

Looking forward to seeing you at the KGOU News & Brews – talking turnpikes – on August 11th.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.