NPR launches new Climate Desk to explore environmental issues

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Oklahomans are no strangers to harsh conditions caused by extreme weather. Recently, Hurricane Ian reminded us of this threat.

As governments, industry, scientists and global communities discuss how to deal with the extreme weather fueled by a warming planet, NPR has now started an initiative to focus on climate change.

NPR’s new climate desk will bring together science, energy and environment reporters to expand and deepen NPR’s coverage of climate. NPR expects the climate desk to help shape the national conversation on this critical topic.

KGOU and our StateImpact Oklahoma partners anticipated this reporting need when we added Beth Wallis as our own science and environment reporter. We expect you’ll hear Beth contributing to NPR’s climate desk, just as Catherine Sweeney and Robby Korth have provided health and education stories to NPR’s national audience.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.