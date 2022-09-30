© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

NPR launches new Climate Desk to explore environmental issues

Published September 30, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT
maria_1400-1280px-90.jpeg
NASA
/
climate.nasa.gov

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Oklahomans are no strangers to harsh conditions caused by extreme weather. Recently, Hurricane Ian reminded us of this threat.

As governments, industry, scientists and global communities discuss how to deal with the extreme weather fueled by a warming planet, NPR has now started an initiative to focus on climate change.

NPR’s new climate desk will bring together science, energy and environment reporters to expand and deepen NPR’s coverage of climate. NPR expects the climate desk to help shape the national conversation on this critical topic.

KGOU and our StateImpact Oklahoma partners anticipated this reporting need when we added Beth Wallis as our own science and environment reporter. We expect you’ll hear Beth contributing to NPR’s climate desk, just as Catherine Sweeney and Robby Korth have provided health and education stories to NPR’s national audience.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute climate changeenvironmentHurricane IanNPRStateImpact Oklahoma
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.