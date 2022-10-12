KGOU selected for national public radio archive project

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU recently celebrated 51 years on the air. We became Your NPR Source in 1983 when KGOU signed on as an NPR member station.

Over the years, we’ve produced a lot of stories and shows, and now KGOU is one of the stations selected to participate in a national archive project. Through a grant from GBH in Boston and the Library of Congress we’re hosting an OU graduate student who is digitizing select KGOU content to be delivered to the American Archive of Public Broadcasting.

We have a lot of material already, but are on the lookout for more. We’re asking former KGOU employees and students to send us stories and programs they’ve saved, so we can consider including them in the archive project. If you or a friend have tapes or photos from days at KGOU, email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.