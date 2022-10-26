NPR President and CEO visits KGOU Radio

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Last week, the President and CEO of NPR, John Lansing, visited public radio stations in Oklahoma. During his stop at KGOU, he met with KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma staff and management, toured the station and learned about KGOU’s history, operations, accomplishments and future plans.

He and I also discussed new NPR initiatives, including a new podcast project, plans to expand NPR station coordination, and methods for increasing emphasis on diversity and inclusion. John Lansing is a forward-thinking leader intent on modernizing NPR, improving sustainability, strengthening relationships and growing NPR’s audience and impact.

If you have suggestions on ways KGOU and NPR can better serve and engage your community, we’d like to know. Email your thoughts to manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

