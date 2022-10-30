Award-winning teams prep for 2022 General Election

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma reporters combined to receive 10 Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists awards recently for work done during 2021.

The awards included first place in election reporting for Capitol Insider. This year’s general election is on November 8th, and our public radio team, including journalists from partner Oklahoma NPR stations, has prepared an online voter guide to help inform you about races and candidates. On election night, KGOU will air national coverage from NPR, with Oklahoma updates every half hour, starting at 7:00 p.m.

The next day, we’ll have extensive coverage to give you results, reaction, and analysis. Thanks for turning to KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma during this year’s election season.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

