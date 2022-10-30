© 2022 KGOU
Manager's Minute

Award-winning teams prep for 2022 General Election

Published October 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma reporters combined to receive 10 Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists awards recently for work done during 2021.

The awards included first place in election reporting for Capitol Insider. This year’s general election is on November 8th, and our public radio team, including journalists from partner Oklahoma NPR stations, has prepared an online voter guide to help inform you about races and candidates. On election night, KGOU will air national coverage from NPR, with Oklahoma updates every half hour, starting at 7:00 p.m.

The next day, we’ll have extensive coverage to give you results, reaction, and analysis. Thanks for turning to KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma during this year’s election season.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Society of Professional Journalists 2022 Oklahoma General Election
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
