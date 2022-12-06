KGOU and Oklahoma Watch conduct listening tour across Oklahoma

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Relationships matter. KGOU delivers news, information, discussion and entertainment programs, and we also connect communities and build relationships with our listeners.

We know it is important to be responsive to community needs, and to reflect that in our service.

This fall, KGOU and our partner, Oklahoma Watch, worked together on a listening tour to develop relationships and hear concerns and ideas from people around the state.

We visited Weatherford, Lawton, Ada, Tulsa, Okmulgee and two locations in Oklahoma City, and are in the process of developing follow-up stories.

Both of our organizations plan to do more community engagement in the year ahead. If you’d like for us to visit your area or if you have a story idea you’d like us to consider, let me know by email at manager@kgou.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.