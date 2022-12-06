© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-03.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

KGOU and Oklahoma Watch conduct listening tour across Oklahoma

Published December 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST
Greenwood.jpg
KGOU
/
KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden hears from a participant during the listening tour event at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Relationships matter. KGOU delivers news, information, discussion and entertainment programs, and we also connect communities and build relationships with our listeners.

We know it is important to be responsive to community needs, and to reflect that in our service.

This fall, KGOU and our partner, Oklahoma Watch, worked together on a listening tour to develop relationships and hear concerns and ideas from people around the state.

We visited Weatherford, Lawton, Ada, Tulsa, Okmulgee and two locations in Oklahoma City, and are in the process of developing follow-up stories.

Both of our organizations plan to do more community engagement in the year ahead. If you’d like for us to visit your area or if you have a story idea you’d like us to consider, let me know by email at manager@kgou.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute KGOU NewsOklahoma WatchGreenwood District
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.