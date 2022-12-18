© 2022 KGOU
Manager's Minute

Happy Holidays!

By Dick Pryor
Published December 18, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST
Happy holidays, everyone!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

At KGOU, we appreciate our listeners and are grateful for the support our friends have extended to us throughout the year.

As we head into the holiday break, our dedicated team is putting the finishing touches on this year’s work and planning for an ambitious 2023.

Serving you, the people of Oklahoma, with trustworthy news, important information, robust discussion, eclectic music, and engaging entertainment programs is what drives us every day.

And your support keeps us going.

So, thank you.

From all of us at KGOU – Happy Holidays and best wishes for 2023!

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
