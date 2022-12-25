© 2022 KGOU
Manager's Minute

Close the year by paying it forward

By Dick Pryor
Published December 25, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST
Boxes of produce are available to shoppers at The Urban Mission food pantry in Oklahoma City, which qualifies for donations from the USDA.
Whitney Bryen
/
Oklahoma Watch

This is the Manager's Minute.

Well, we’re in the last week of 2022. It’s almost time to turn the calendar to 2023. But before we celebrate the new year, we’d like to reflect on the spirit of the season and the importance of helping others.

We know many people conclude each year with financial contributions to support their favorite organizations and causes. And for the rest of this year, for every donation of twenty dollars or more to KGOU, Home Creations will donate twenty dollars to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

We’re closing in on our goal of getting enough donations to provide 40,000 meals to chronically hungry children, seniors, and families struggling to make ends meet.

It’s a powerful way to support two non-profits impacting communities across our state – KGOU and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma – thanks to you and to Home Creations.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
