Close the year by paying it forward

This is the Manager's Minute.

Well, we’re in the last week of 2022. It’s almost time to turn the calendar to 2023. But before we celebrate the new year, we’d like to reflect on the spirit of the season and the importance of helping others.

We know many people conclude each year with financial contributions to support their favorite organizations and causes. And for the rest of this year, for every donation of twenty dollars or more to KGOU, Home Creations will donate twenty dollars to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

We’re closing in on our goal of getting enough donations to provide 40,000 meals to chronically hungry children, seniors, and families struggling to make ends meet.

It’s a powerful way to support two non-profits impacting communities across our state – KGOU and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma – thanks to you and to Home Creations.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.