Manager's Minute

Celebrating the new year with renewed commitment

By Dick Pryor
Published December 31, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST
Happy New Year, everyone!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We wish you and your family the best in 2023.

And in addition to celebrating the new year, we think it’s important to celebrate the recent anniversary of a meaningful milestone in American history: ratification of the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution: The Bill of Rights.

For 231 years the Bill of Rights has guided the American experience. The First Amendment consists of just 45 words, but it establishes five essential freedoms - speech, press, religion, assembly, and the right to petition the government.

First Amendment rights are not absolute, but they form a cornerstone of American democracy. We take seriously the freedom, and responsibility, involved in being a public service journalism organization and we pledge to continue honoring the First Amendment, and earning your trust, every day in the year ahead.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
