Celebrating the new year with renewed commitment

Happy New Year, everyone!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We wish you and your family the best in 2023.

And in addition to celebrating the new year, we think it’s important to celebrate the recent anniversary of a meaningful milestone in American history: ratification of the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution: The Bill of Rights.

For 231 years the Bill of Rights has guided the American experience. The First Amendment consists of just 45 words, but it establishes five essential freedoms - speech, press, religion, assembly, and the right to petition the government.

First Amendment rights are not absolute, but they form a cornerstone of American democracy. We take seriously the freedom, and responsibility, involved in being a public service journalism organization and we pledge to continue honoring the First Amendment, and earning your trust, every day in the year ahead.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

