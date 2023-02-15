© 2023 KGOU
Manager's Minute

Follow State Capitol coverage on KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published February 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST
This is the Manager’s Minute.

The 2023 Oklahoma legislative session is in full swing, and KGOU has it covered.

KGOU, StateImpact Oklahoma and Oklahoma Public Media exchange reporters are following the legislation and issues shaping this year’s legislature. StateImpact is hyper-focused on education and health care.

KGOU also features in-depth reporting from our partner, Oklahoma Watch, every Wednesday on Long Story Short. Executive Director Ted Streuli discusses one of the top data-driven investigative stories of the week with an Oklahoma Watch reporter.

And, each Friday afternoon and Monday morning, Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley and I take you behind the scenes of Oklahoma government, politics and policy on Capitol Insider. We tell you the how and why backstories from the state Capitol.

Our goal is to pull all these resources together to keep ‘em honest and keep you informed.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute 2023 Oklahoma Legislative SessionOklahoma Watch
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
