Follow State Capitol coverage on KGOU

The 2023 Oklahoma legislative session is in full swing, and KGOU has it covered.

KGOU, StateImpact Oklahoma and Oklahoma Public Media exchange reporters are following the legislation and issues shaping this year’s legislature. StateImpact is hyper-focused on education and health care.

KGOU also features in-depth reporting from our partner, Oklahoma Watch, every Wednesday on Long Story Short. Executive Director Ted Streuli discusses one of the top data-driven investigative stories of the week with an Oklahoma Watch reporter.

And, each Friday afternoon and Monday morning, Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley and I take you behind the scenes of Oklahoma government, politics and policy on Capitol Insider. We tell you the how and why backstories from the state Capitol.

Our goal is to pull all these resources together to keep ‘em honest and keep you informed.

