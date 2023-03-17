© 2023 KGOU
Manager's Minute

Get KGOU when you want and how you want

By Dick Pryor
Published March 17, 2023
This is the Manager’s Minute.

In addition to listening on the radio, you can connect with KGOU other ways, too. There’s streaming audio at kgou.org and on apps, including NPR One. KGOU is also available through iHeartRadio on smart TV apps like Apple TV and Roku TV, and on smart speakers. On Alexa and Google Home devices just say “Play KGOU.”

We now have three recurring local podcasts: Capitol Insider, How Curious and the newest - KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs, updated weekday mornings at 7 and afternoons at 4. We also encourage you to go to kgou.org and subscribe to the KGOU and Wavelengths newsletters to get news highlights and KGOU updates delivered to your email inbox.

And, if you want to reach us, just email news@kgou.org or call the KGOU listener line: 405-325-3388 and press 21.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
