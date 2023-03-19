© 2023 KGOU
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

It takes all of us

By Dick Pryor
Published March 19, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT
donate_to_kgou.png

This is the Manager’s Minute

Public radio stations across the nation—including KGOU—will spend time on the air fundraising this month. It’s a reminder that KGOU’s ability to serve you takes all of us, and it begins with you.

With our deep and steadfast commitment to public service, KGOU is a leading source for trusted news, community information, and entertainment shows powered by listeners like you. We make it available to everyone for free, and no other media organization relies so much on community support as we do in public radio.

It takes all of us, giving what we can, to support the service KGOU – Your NPR Source delivers. Now’s a good time to make your contribution. Please donate at a level that’s right for you, at KGOU.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

