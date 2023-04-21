Make your contribution to KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU relies on several funding sources to deliver news, information and entertainment programs to you every day. That includes a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which represents less than 10 percent of operating revenues. The University of Oklahoma, through OU Outreach, provides a similar amount of support.

But it’s private giving -- representing nearly eighty percent of station revenue – that keeps this public radio service focused on serving you with independent, in-depth journalism and inspiring music. Support from listeners, and local businesses, enables KGOU to purchase programs and equipment and meet the expenses necessary to be there for you, on the air and online.

Financial contributions from listeners like you are the foundation of everything you hear. It takes all of us. So, chip in the amount that’s right for you at kgou.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

