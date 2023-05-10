© 2023 KGOU
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

KGOU says "so long" to students at end of spring semester

By Dick Pryor
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT
Jack Franklin.jpg
KGOU
/
KGOU student employee Jack Franklin

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The spring semester has ended at the University of Oklahoma, and it’s time for us to say “so long” to students who have been part of our team. We’ve hosted four students in the KGOU Practicum class, where they’ve learned practical skills in reporting, audio production, and announcing.

This semester’s Practicum students have been Hope King, David Asche, Alonso Coderch Zumaeta, and Kevin Palomino. Two students who were part-time employees – Jack Franklin and Winchell Gallardo – are also moving on. Jack has graduated and Winchell will be doing legal work this summer as he continues his studies at the OU College of Law. Gaylord College student Katie Hallum is remaining with us as host/reporter.

Providing a real-world educational experience for students is one of the ways KGOU serves the university community throughout the year.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute KGOU NewsKGOU PracticumGaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
