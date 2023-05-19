© 2023 KGOU
Dick-Pryor.jpg
Manager's Minute

Temperature inversion interferes with signal

By Dick Pryor
Published May 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
P4250061.JPG
KGOU
/

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Every spring, summer, and early fall, generally in the mornings, KGOU listeners may experience interference with the station’s reception. We’ve been noticing this disruption over the last several days and maybe you’ve heard it, too. There’s a reason for this fuzzy, noisy or intermittent signal. The problem is not our transmitters or your radio – it’s caused by the atmosphere and is called tropospheric ducting or temperature inversion.

When the air gets warmer in higher altitudes and cooler in lower altitudes, interference with local stations by distant stations on the same frequency can occur. It generally clears up by noon.

Also, under certain atmospheric conditions, signals from other FM stations may reflect beyond their normal coverage area – and that can also cause reception interruptions where you’re listening.

There’s more information about signal interference at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

