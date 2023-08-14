© 2023 KGOU
Manager's Minute

Why do you listen to radio?

By Dick Pryor
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT
Greg Huszar
/
Getty Images/First Light

This is the Manager's Minute.

August 20th is National Radio Day - a day set aside each year to reflect on how radio contributes to our lives. Invented in the late 1800's, radio was originally used for maritime and military communications. Radio began going mainstream in the 1920s and the first scheduled program aired in November 1920. And from there, radio swept the country.

Recent research shows that reasons people listen to radio include gaining information, learning something new, entertainment, companionship and connection. Why do you listen to radio and how does KGOU contribute to your life? We'd like to hear from you. Email your responses to manager@kgou.org.

Thanks for listening.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute National Radio Day
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
