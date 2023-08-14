This is the Manager's Minute.

August 20th is National Radio Day - a day set aside each year to reflect on how radio contributes to our lives. Invented in the late 1800's, radio was originally used for maritime and military communications. Radio began going mainstream in the 1920s and the first scheduled program aired in November 1920. And from there, radio swept the country.

Recent research shows that reasons people listen to radio include gaining information, learning something new, entertainment, companionship and connection. Why do you listen to radio and how does KGOU contribute to your life? We'd like to hear from you. Email your responses to manager@kgou.org.

Thanks for listening.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.