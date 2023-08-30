© 2023 KGOU
Manager's Minute

OU students learn practical professional skills at KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published August 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT
KGOU
Katie Hallum

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The fall semester has begun at the University of Oklahoma and that means new students at KGOU.

This semester’s Practicum class has Peggy Dodd reporting news stories and Isabel Kaegi producing Community Calendar announcements. The KGOU Practicum class gives Gaylord College students the opportunity to learn practical journalism and broadcasting skills in a professional environment.

We’ve also added a new part-time student employee, Coyt Wisdom, who’ll be doing audio production and on-air hosting.

Coyt will join two students returning to KGOU this semester to report, produce and host: Katie Hallum and Michael Buchanan.

At KGOU, we’re glad to be able to provide these opportunities for OU students to gain real-world broadcast journalism experience.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
