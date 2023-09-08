© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Manager's Minute

Private funding for public radio is more critical than ever before

By Dick Pryor
Published September 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute….

2023 has been a challenging year for media as newsrooms across the nation have been forced to lay off staff.

Declining corporate sponsorship caused layoffs at NPR and KGOU has also felt the impact of fewer business underwriting dollars. But there’s another concern for KGOU: individual giving for the last fiscal year. While the dollars donated were close to the amount given the previous fiscal year, fewer people contributed.

That’s consistent with what many other stations are seeing, but if the trend continues, KGOU’s public service journalism and entertainment programs would not be sustainable. As we enter our fall fundraising season, your participation matters. Your support is essential for KGOU’s viability.

Regardless of how often you listen, you rely on KGOU – and we rely on you. Donate at a level that’s right for you and encourage fellow listeners to give, too. Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute KGOU FundraisingSupport KGOU
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.