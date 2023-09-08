Private funding for public radio is more critical than ever before

This is the Manager’s Minute….

2023 has been a challenging year for media as newsrooms across the nation have been forced to lay off staff.

Declining corporate sponsorship caused layoffs at NPR and KGOU has also felt the impact of fewer business underwriting dollars. But there’s another concern for KGOU: individual giving for the last fiscal year. While the dollars donated were close to the amount given the previous fiscal year, fewer people contributed.

That’s consistent with what many other stations are seeing, but if the trend continues, KGOU’s public service journalism and entertainment programs would not be sustainable. As we enter our fall fundraising season, your participation matters. Your support is essential for KGOU’s viability.

Regardless of how often you listen, you rely on KGOU – and we rely on you. Donate at a level that’s right for you and encourage fellow listeners to give, too. Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.