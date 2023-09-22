KGOU welcomes two new reporters to StateImpact Oklahoma team

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’ve recently added two new members to our StateImpact Oklahoma reporting team at KGOU.

Britny Cordera is the new StateImpact environment and science reporter. Britny obtained her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska, Omaha and Master’s from Southern Ilinois University. She interned at St. Louis Public Radio before starting with us in July.

Our newest StateImpact Oklahoma reporter is Jillian Taylor. She joined us in August to serve as health reporter. Jillian is a University of Oklahoma graduate, where she was Editor-in-Chief of the OU Daily. She interned at The Frontier and Tulsa World.

Jillian Taylor and Britny Cordera join education reporter Beth Wallis on the StateImpact Oklahoma team.

You can hear Beth, Britny and Jillian’s weekly in-depth reports each Thursday on KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.