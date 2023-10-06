© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Manager's Minute

KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma receive impressive haul of SPJ awards

By Dick Pryor
Published October 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT
Hannah France
1 of 5  — Hannah France
Hannah France
Nyk Daniels
2 of 5  — Nyk Daniels
Nyk Daniels
Logan Layden
3 of 5  — Logan Layden
Logan Layden
Beth Wallis
4 of 5  — Beth Wallis
Beth Wallis
Catherine Sweeney
5 of 5  — Catherine Sweeney
Catherine Sweeney

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’re pleased to announce the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists awards received by KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma.KGOU received five first place awards: Nyk Daniels won for outstanding radio newscast and outstanding radio spot news. Logan Layden took a first place plaque for outstanding radio interview and Hannah France won for outstanding use of sound and outstanding reporter portfolio – the top award for a radio reporter. KGOU brought home a total of twelve awards.

StateImpact Oklahoma Reporter Beth Wallis won a first place award for outstanding audio editing and Catherine Sweeney won for outstanding extended form news story or series. StateImpact Oklahoma totalled 10 awards. In the last 7 years, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma have earned 203 awards recognizing excellence in reporting and program production.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

 

 

Tags
Manager's Minute KGOU Awards
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.