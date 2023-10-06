KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma receive impressive haul of SPJ awards
This is the Manager’s Minute.
We’re pleased to announce the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists awards received by KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma.KGOU received five first place awards: Nyk Daniels won for outstanding radio newscast and outstanding radio spot news. Logan Layden took a first place plaque for outstanding radio interview and Hannah France won for outstanding use of sound and outstanding reporter portfolio – the top award for a radio reporter. KGOU brought home a total of twelve awards.
StateImpact Oklahoma Reporter Beth Wallis won a first place award for outstanding audio editing and Catherine Sweeney won for outstanding extended form news story or series. StateImpact Oklahoma totalled 10 awards. In the last 7 years, KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma have earned 203 awards recognizing excellence in reporting and program production.
With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.