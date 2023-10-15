© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Manager's Minute

Celebrating Public Radio Music Day on KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published October 15, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT
Public Radio Music Day October 25, 2023 Building Community through Music

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is Your NPR Source and we’re also home to outstanding music programs. KGOU brings you national shows – including Jazz Night in America, Beale Street Caravan, Retro Cocktail Hour, Radio Deluxe, Footlight Parade, and Alt Latino.

And we feature shows produced here – The Weekend Blues with our own Hardluck Jim, Global Sojourn with Chad Mitchell and Tonic: The Funky Groove Show, with Michael B. October 25th is Public Radio Music Day – a national celebration of the music stations like KGOU deliver each week.

October 25th at 9:00 p.m. we’ll feature a three-hour special with music from this year’s Jazz in June, including an interview with Christian McBride. We’ll also highlight music events in the Community Calendar and give away tickets to hear Joe Bonamassa and Tommy Emmanuel in concert.

So, keep listening and enjoy Public Radio Music Day on KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Public Radio Music Day
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.