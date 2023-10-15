Celebrating Public Radio Music Day on KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is Your NPR Source and we’re also home to outstanding music programs. KGOU brings you national shows – including Jazz Night in America, Beale Street Caravan, Retro Cocktail Hour, Radio Deluxe, Footlight Parade, and Alt Latino.

And we feature shows produced here – The Weekend Blues with our own Hardluck Jim, Global Sojourn with Chad Mitchell and Tonic: The Funky Groove Show, with Michael B. October 25th is Public Radio Music Day – a national celebration of the music stations like KGOU deliver each week.

October 25th at 9:00 p.m. we’ll feature a three-hour special with music from this year’s Jazz in June, including an interview with Christian McBride. We’ll also highlight music events in the Community Calendar and give away tickets to hear Joe Bonamassa and Tommy Emmanuel in concert.

So, keep listening and enjoy Public Radio Music Day on KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.