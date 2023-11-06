© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Manager's Minute

Use KGOU.org as a resource

By Dick Pryor
Published November 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST
Laura Knoll, KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

In addition to listening over the air or through online streaming, we encourage you to use KGOU.org, as a resource. Local and national news stories are there, the KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs, program schedule and details, and how to listen – including mobile apps, smart speakers and podcasts.

You can find the Community Events Calendar, KGOU team profiles, and how to subscribe to our newsletters – one with news about KGOU, the other a summary of top stories. And, how to contact us and donate online.

Click the key information tab to access meeting notices and agendas for the OU Board of Regents, and reports on EEO and diversity, local content and services, financials and ownership, plus links to the FCC public file and ethical standards.

If you have questions, email me at manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Support KGOU
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.