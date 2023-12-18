Ending 2023 with a flourish and high hopes for 2024

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The end of the calendar year is also the mid-point in KGOU’s fiscal year. In recent years, we’ve raised about the same amount of membership dollars, but it’s come from fewer donors. It’s critical to broaden our base of support and reverse that trend. Simply put, we need more people to give to KGOU.

We know December is the time that many of you consider giving back to organizations important to you. So as 2023 ends, consider the value of KGOU. Think about the time you’ve spent with us and the important information and enlightening entertainment you’ve experienced.

Listener support is our most stable source of income and we’re asking you to contribute at an amount that’s right for you. Every donation is welcomed at KGOU.org. We appreciate everyone who’s invested in KGOU and look forward to serving you in 2024 and beyond.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.