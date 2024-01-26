KGOU welcomes students back for new semester

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Classes are underway at the University of Oklahoma and new students have arrived at KGOU.

This semester’s Practicum class has Julia Roberts and Spencer Plato reporting news and Peyton Ferguson doing audio production and operations. The KGOU Practicum class gives Gaylord College students the opportunity to learn practical journalism and broadcasting skills in a professional environment.

We also have three OU students returning to KGOU this semester in part-time paid positions to report, produce and announce: Katie Hallum, Michael Buchanan, and Coyt Wisdom.

Our goal is to provide students with real-world broadcast journalism experience and expand their skillsets to enable them to have productive careers after their college days are over.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.