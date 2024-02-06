© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
Manager's Minute
Follow the 2024 Oklahoma Legislative Session on KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:03 PM CST
Oklahoma State Capitol
Oklahoma State Capitol

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The 2024 Oklahoma legislative session has begun and reporters from KGOU, StateImpact Oklahoma, and our public radio partners (KOSU, KWGS, KCCU) will be following it closely with stories you can hear in daily newscasts and at kgou.org. Public radio stations in Oklahoma also have a new reporter this year dedicated to state Capitol coverage.

Oklahoma Watch takes deep dives into state government in their weekly segment, Long Story Short, airing Wednesdays on KGOU.

And Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley and I discuss the top state government news of the week in Capitol Insider Friday afternoons at 4:45 and 6:45 and Monday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. You can also catch Capitol Insider where you find podcasts.

2024 is an election year, so we invite you to rely on KGOU to stay informed on politics, policy, government, and elections.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 25 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November, 2016.
