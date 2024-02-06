Follow the 2024 Oklahoma Legislative Session on KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The 2024 Oklahoma legislative session has begun and reporters from KGOU, StateImpact Oklahoma, and our public radio partners (KOSU, KWGS, KCCU) will be following it closely with stories you can hear in daily newscasts and at kgou.org. Public radio stations in Oklahoma also have a new reporter this year dedicated to state Capitol coverage.

Oklahoma Watch takes deep dives into state government in their weekly segment, Long Story Short, airing Wednesdays on KGOU.

And Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley and I discuss the top state government news of the week in Capitol Insider Friday afternoons at 4:45 and 6:45 and Monday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. You can also catch Capitol Insider where you find podcasts.

2024 is an election year, so we invite you to rely on KGOU to stay informed on politics, policy, government, and elections.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

