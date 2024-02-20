Trusting the news media (that's us)

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Trust in journalism is essential to a functioning democracy and that’s especially true in an election year.

On Tuesday, February 27th, KGOU and Oklahoma Watch will present a program on journalism and the news media at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha in the Regents Room, second floor of the Student Center, with doors opening at 6:30. The program starts at 7:00, ends at 8:30, and it’s open to the public – free of charge.

Oklahoma Watch Executive Director Ted Streuli and I will talk about what journalists do and why trusted news and information matters. Most important, we’ll answer questions to find out what people really think – and want to know – about “the media.”

The more you understand the news media and the more we know your concerns, the better we’ll be able to serve you.

Hope to see you at the USAO Student Center Regents Room in Chickasha, Tuesday night, February 27th.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.