Dick Pryor
Building trust in journalism

By Dick Pryor
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:18 AM CDT
KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

I’m devoting a Manager’s Minute each month to discussing journalism and the media. A common concern journalists face is bias. When possible, responsible journalists gather comments from sources on different sides of issues - to provide perspective and context. We strive not to have predetermined conclusions or objectives. This does not mean each side is necessarily presented equally, but that credible viewpoints are presented fairly.

Often, when news consumers think a report is intentionally biased, it’s because the story was different from what they believed or wanted. And sometimes, listeners miss another report that gives more information or another view. Our goal is to be clear, accurate and fair, over time. Training and experiences inform our work, but journalism is one of the few professions taught to avoid bias.

If you want more information or for me to speak to your group about journalism and the news media, email manager@kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
