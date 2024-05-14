© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma sunset
Dick Pryor
Thank you, students!

By Dick Pryor
Published May 14, 2024 at 12:58 PM CDT
This is the Manager’s Minute.

The spring semester at the University of Oklahoma is over, so we have to say good-bye to students who’ve been part of our team.

Three Practicum class students – Spencer Plato, Julia Roberts, and Peyton Ferguson – learned practical skills in reporting, audio production, and announcing.

We’re also saying so long and good luck to student employees Michael Buchanan and Katie Hallum. Michael will spend the summer in Washington, D.C. reporting for Gaylord News. Katie just graduated from the Gaylord College. She has a new job in public media as an indigenous affairs reporter and you’ll hear reports from Katie on KGOU.

Mason Hunt joins us this summer as Inasmuch Foundation Community Fellowship intern and we’ll add more students later to work with returning student employee Coyt Wisdom.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

(Giving students real-world educational experience is one of the ways KGOU serves the University of Oklahoma community throughout the year.)

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
