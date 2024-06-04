© 2024 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Gaining trust in journalism through ethics policies

By Dick Pryor
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:37 PM CDT
KGOU - Dick Pryor

This is the Manager’s Minute.

It’s imperative for news organizations to be trusted by the people we serve.

We strive to be accurate and fair, but sometimes mistakes happen, or a story may be unclear or incomplete, so it’s KGOU’s policy to correct substantive errors of fact in our local reporting when they are brought to our attention and after we’ve had a chance to determine the extent of the possible error. If warranted, our policy is to make corrections, modifications, retractions, or clarifications in broadcast or online content in a timely manner.

Generally, we’re unable to make corrections in stories produced by NPR, BBC, or other 3rd party content producers. But we’d still like to know if you have a concern.

KGOU’s corrections and clarifications policy is under the about tab, on the key information page, at kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Manager's Minute Trusted JournalismKGOU News
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
