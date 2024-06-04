Gaining trust in journalism through ethics policies

This is the Manager’s Minute.

It’s imperative for news organizations to be trusted by the people we serve.

We strive to be accurate and fair, but sometimes mistakes happen, or a story may be unclear or incomplete, so it’s KGOU’s policy to correct substantive errors of fact in our local reporting when they are brought to our attention and after we’ve had a chance to determine the extent of the possible error. If warranted, our policy is to make corrections, modifications, retractions, or clarifications in broadcast or online content in a timely manner.

Generally, we’re unable to make corrections in stories produced by NPR, BBC, or other 3rd party content producers. But we’d still like to know if you have a concern.

KGOU’s corrections and clarifications policy is under the about tab, on the key information page, at kgou.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

