Lake Murray State Park
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
New NPR leader looks to the future

By Dick Pryor
Published July 1, 2024 at 2:26 AM CDT
NPR
Katherine Maher

This is the Manager’s Minute.

I recently attended the NPR member station managers meeting at the NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. We discussed a variety of issues, including editorial practices, audience research, technology, fundraising, and community engagement.

We also heard from the new Chief Executive Officer of NPR, Katherine Maher. She’s a dynamic leader and strategic thinker who we expect will bring fresh ideas about ways NPR can build on its strong brand, meet the challenges facing journalism today, and increase NPR’s impact throughout the nation.

As we plan for an ambitious year ahead, we’re also seeking critical financial support. KGOU has just turned the calendar to the 2025 fiscal year, so we encourage you to give now at KGOU.org so we can continue to provide the programs and services you expect in the year ahead.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.
 

Manager's Minute NPRKatherine Maher
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
