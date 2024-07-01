New NPR leader looks to the future

This is the Manager’s Minute.

I recently attended the NPR member station managers meeting at the NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. We discussed a variety of issues, including editorial practices, audience research, technology, fundraising, and community engagement.

We also heard from the new Chief Executive Officer of NPR, Katherine Maher. She’s a dynamic leader and strategic thinker who we expect will bring fresh ideas about ways NPR can build on its strong brand, meet the challenges facing journalism today, and increase NPR’s impact throughout the nation.

As we plan for an ambitious year ahead, we’re also seeking critical financial support. KGOU has just turned the calendar to the 2025 fiscal year, so we encourage you to give now at KGOU.org so we can continue to provide the programs and services you expect in the year ahead.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

