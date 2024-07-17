© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
Dick Pryor
Who do you trust? Research shows its your local news source

By Dick Pryor
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:56 PM CDT
KGOU
KGOU Morning Edition host/reporter Nyk Daniels

This is the Manager’s Minute.

NPR and the BBC are regularly recognized as the most loved and most trusted news brands in the United States. But research commissioned last year by the Oklahoma Media Center shows Oklahomans trust their local news organizations even more.

A third of those surveyed trust national organizations, but 62% trust their local outlets – whether it’s television, newspaper, or radio. Remember, KGOU is also your local news source. We report for the communities we serve as your eyes and ears, with access to news makers and important information. We seek truth and ask questions to hold elected officials and institutions accountable. And we’re committed to responsible journalism.

A large majority of Oklahomans want news for free, but trustworthy news is expensive to produce. That’s why we count on financial support from our listeners – like you.

With the Manager’s Minute I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
