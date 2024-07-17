Who do you trust? Research shows its your local news source

This is the Manager’s Minute.

NPR and the BBC are regularly recognized as the most loved and most trusted news brands in the United States. But research commissioned last year by the Oklahoma Media Center shows Oklahomans trust their local news organizations even more.

A third of those surveyed trust national organizations, but 62% trust their local outlets – whether it’s television, newspaper, or radio. Remember, KGOU is also your local news source. We report for the communities we serve as your eyes and ears, with access to news makers and important information. We seek truth and ask questions to hold elected officials and institutions accountable. And we’re committed to responsible journalism.

A large majority of Oklahomans want news for free, but trustworthy news is expensive to produce. That’s why we count on financial support from our listeners – like you.

With the Manager’s Minute I’m Dick Pryor.

