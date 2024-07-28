Longtime KGOU membership director Laura Knoll retires

This is the Manager’s Minute.

After 19 years as membership director at KGOU, Laura Knoll is retiring this week.

Laura received her early radio experience at KGOU, when she was a student at OU. After graduating, Laura served as news reporter and anchor at KNOR, and later was morning co-anchor at WKY, news producer and general assignment reporter at KTOK, and general assignment reporter at KOMA. Laura joined KGOU in 2005.

Laura has been our go-to person for member relations and individual fundraising, digital media, newsletters, and much more.

Cate Howell is KGOU’s new membership director. She received a journalism degree from OU and has experience in public relations, grant writing, fundraising and digital communications. So, we welcome Cate and thank Laura Knoll for her many years of commitment to professional journalism and KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute I’m Dick Pryor.

