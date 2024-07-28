© 2024 KGOU
Lake Murray State Park
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Longtime KGOU membership director Laura Knoll retires

By Dick Pryor
Published July 28, 2024 at 10:48 PM CDT
KGOU membership director Laura Knoll
Cate Howell joins KGOU.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

After 19 years as membership director at KGOU, Laura Knoll is retiring this week.

Laura received her early radio experience at KGOU, when she was a student at OU. After graduating, Laura served as news reporter and anchor at KNOR, and later was morning co-anchor at WKY, news producer and general assignment reporter at KTOK, and general assignment reporter at KOMA. Laura joined KGOU in 2005.

Laura has been our go-to person for member relations and individual fundraising, digital media, newsletters, and much more.

Cate Howell is KGOU’s new membership director. She received a journalism degree from OU and has experience in public relations, grant writing, fundraising and digital communications. So, we welcome Cate and thank Laura Knoll for her many years of commitment to professional journalism and KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute I’m Dick Pryor.

