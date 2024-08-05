© 2024 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Use KGOU as an online resource for news and more

By Dick Pryor
Published August 5, 2024 at 2:10 AM CDT
Screenshot of KGOU homepage on a desktop computer and on a mobile phone

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is Your NPR Source and your source for local and state news, emergency alerts, music and entertainment, and information that connects you with your community. In addition to listening to the radio and online, we encourage you to use KGOU.org, as a resource.

You’ll find meeting notices and agendas for the OU Board of Regents, news stories, KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs, the program schedule, Community Events Calendar, staff profiles, and how to subscribe to our two email newsletters. Details about our content and services, financial statements, ethical standards, and links to FCC and CPB reports are there, too, plus how to contact us and donate.

It’s all there at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
