Use KGOU as an online resource for news and more

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU is Your NPR Source and your source for local and state news, emergency alerts, music and entertainment, and information that connects you with your community. In addition to listening to the radio and online, we encourage you to use KGOU.org, as a resource.

You’ll find meeting notices and agendas for the OU Board of Regents, news stories, KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs, the program schedule, Community Events Calendar, staff profiles, and how to subscribe to our two email newsletters. Details about our content and services, financial statements, ethical standards, and links to FCC and CPB reports are there, too, plus how to contact us and donate.

It’s all there at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

