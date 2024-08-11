Underwriting on KGOU is good business

This is the Manager’s Minute.

About a quarter of the funding needed for KGOU to operate each year comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, OU Outreach and the University of Oklahoma.

Private giving -- representing almost 75 percent of station revenue – enables KGOU to serve you with timely, in-depth journalism and inspiring music. Support from individuals and business sponsors allows us to purchase programs and meet the expenses necessary to be there for you, on the air and online, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Financial contributions from listeners like you are the foundation of everything you hear. So, chip in the amount that’s right for you at KGOU-dot-org and if you’d like your organization or business to reach an influential audience through a sponsorship on KGOU, contact Cameron Hutton at underwriting@kgou.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

