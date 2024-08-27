© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

OU Students Learn Professional Skills, Gain Career Advantage at KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published August 27, 2024 at 5:47 PM CDT
Spencer Plato
1 of 3  — Spencer Plato 2024.jpg
Spencer Plato
Graham Cifelli
2 of 3  — Graham Cifelli.jpg
Graham Cifelli
Coyt Wisdom
3 of 3  — Coyt Wisdom 2.jpg
Coyt Wisdom
KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

A new semester has started at the University of Oklahoma, and I want to tell you about some of the OU students we have at KGOU.

In addition to our Practicum class, KGOU hires OU students in part-time paid positions. This semester’s Gaylord College students employed at KGOU are Coyt Wisdom and Mason Hunt, who are doing audio production and on-air announcing and Spencer Plato, who is focusing on news reporting.

Over the summer, Graham Cifelli was a KGOU student employee. He’s back this semester as a Gaylord Graduate Intern, taking a deeper dive into broadcast journalism under the supervision of our professional staff.

For more than fifty years, KGOU has provided instruction and opportunity to OU students, built their skill sets, and prepared them for careers.

I know, because I was one of those students who launched their career at KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass CommunicationUniversity of Oklahoma
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.