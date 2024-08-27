OU Students Learn Professional Skills, Gain Career Advantage at KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

A new semester has started at the University of Oklahoma, and I want to tell you about some of the OU students we have at KGOU.

In addition to our Practicum class, KGOU hires OU students in part-time paid positions. This semester’s Gaylord College students employed at KGOU are Coyt Wisdom and Mason Hunt, who are doing audio production and on-air announcing and Spencer Plato, who is focusing on news reporting.

Over the summer, Graham Cifelli was a KGOU student employee. He’s back this semester as a Gaylord Graduate Intern, taking a deeper dive into broadcast journalism under the supervision of our professional staff.

For more than fifty years, KGOU has provided instruction and opportunity to OU students, built their skill sets, and prepared them for careers.

I know, because I was one of those students who launched their career at KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.