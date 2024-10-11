Thanks to our listeners for essential funding to keep KGOU strong!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Thanks to everyone who contributed during our on-air fall fundraiser! Your support helps us continue to serve you and your community. We want to give special thanks to matching partners The Magnolia Foundation, Clifford L. Knight Foundation, Stan and Raina Pelofsky, and others.

Private dollars – donations from individuals and business sponsorships – make up the bulk of our funding, about 75 percent. That’s why listener support is so necessary. Your investment in KGOU shows a meaningful return...every day. It enables us to deliver news, information, discussion, emergency alerts, music and much more. Thanks to listener contributions, KGOU continues to be a place for connection, companionship and community.

If you haven’t yet given – there's still time to chip in with a contribution that’s right for you at KGOU.org.

Thanks!

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.