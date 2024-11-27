Giving Tuesday plans benefit KGOU and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As we enter this season of giving, we want to say thanks to our financial supporters – people who see the value of KGOU and contribute to keep this service going from year to year. We’re thankful for the confidence, trust and appreciation listeners show us through their generous donations.

Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement on December 3rd, brings people together from around the world to do good, and kicks off KGOU’s Season of Giving. When you contribute $20 or more to KGOU it activates a donation to KGOU and The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma from our friends at Home Creations.

The goal of 500 donations by the end of the year will provide 30 thousand meals to food insecure Oklahomans. It’s a powerful way to support two non-profit organizations impacting communities across Oklahoma, thanks to YOU and Home Creations.

It’s easy to give back at www.kgou.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

