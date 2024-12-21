End the year with an important contribution - to KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Thanks to everyone who has donated to KGOU during 2024! Your support means so much AND helps keep this service of in-depth news, information and enlightening entertainment funded and available to listeners across Oklahoma.

If you haven’t had a chance to contribute yet, now is the perfect time. When you give to KGOU, residential builder Home Creations will also contribute---not only to KGOU but also to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma which continues to help those in need, especially this time of year.

We’re closing in on the goal of 500 gifts which will provide 30-thousand meals to hungry Oklahomans. Be sure to contribute before midnight on New Year’s Eve, - December 31st - so your donation has a greater impact.

Donate at KGOU.ORG. And thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

