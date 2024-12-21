© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Dick Pryor
End the year with an important contribution - to KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published December 21, 2024 at 5:26 AM CST

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Thanks to everyone who has donated to KGOU during 2024! Your support means so much AND helps keep this service of in-depth news, information and enlightening entertainment funded and available to listeners across Oklahoma.

If you haven’t had a chance to contribute yet, now is the perfect time. When you give to KGOU, residential builder Home Creations will also contribute---not only to KGOU but also to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma which continues to help those in need, especially this time of year.

We’re closing in on the goal of 500 gifts which will provide 30-thousand meals to hungry Oklahomans. Be sure to contribute before midnight on New Year’s Eve, - December 31st - so your donation has a greater impact.

Donate at KGOU.ORG. And thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.
 

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
