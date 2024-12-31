© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Happy New Year from all of us at KGOU!

By Dick Pryor
Published December 31, 2024 at 10:06 PM CST
KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As we start a new year, I want to thank everyone who made a financial contribution to KGOU in 2024.

Listener donations and business sponsorships make up 75% of KGOU’s operating revenue and allow us to be your trusted news source, your connection to the state and beyond, and your reliable companion.

Our pledge in the year ahead is to continue to serve you and your community with news and information you rely on, thought-provoking discussion, and enjoyable music and entertainment programs. We’ll work hard every day to earn your trust and support and to deliver the service you expect - over the air, on social media, and at kgou.org.

From all of us at KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma, best wishes for a meaningful and rewarding 2025.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Public Service JournalismSupport KGOU
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.