Happy New Year from all of us at KGOU!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

As we start a new year, I want to thank everyone who made a financial contribution to KGOU in 2024.

Listener donations and business sponsorships make up 75% of KGOU’s operating revenue and allow us to be your trusted news source, your connection to the state and beyond, and your reliable companion.

Our pledge in the year ahead is to continue to serve you and your community with news and information you rely on, thought-provoking discussion, and enjoyable music and entertainment programs. We’ll work hard every day to earn your trust and support and to deliver the service you expect - over the air, on social media, and at kgou.org.

From all of us at KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma, best wishes for a meaningful and rewarding 2025.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

