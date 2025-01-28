© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

KGOU to present public discussion of education in Oklahoma

By Dick Pryor
Published January 28, 2025 at 3:56 PM CST

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The KGOU team has an ambitious year ahead. Last year, we launched monthly KGOU nights at The Soundbar in Oklahoma City, and in 2025 we’re planning a series of public events.

On Thursday, February 6th, KGOU is hosting the “Future of Oklahoma: Education.” It will feature a discussion, moderated by KGOU’s Logan Layden, with education reporters in our state, including StateImpact Oklahoma’s Beth Wallis, and reporters from Oklahoma Watch and NonDoc.

This special event is free and open to the public. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m. on February 6th at Kamp’s 1910 Cafe in Oklahoma City. To RSVP and submit your questions about education in Oklahoma, go to KGOU.ORG.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.
 

Tags
Manager's Minute State Department of Educationschools
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.