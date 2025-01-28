KGOU to present public discussion of education in Oklahoma

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The KGOU team has an ambitious year ahead. Last year, we launched monthly KGOU nights at The Soundbar in Oklahoma City, and in 2025 we’re planning a series of public events.

On Thursday, February 6th, KGOU is hosting the “Future of Oklahoma: Education.” It will feature a discussion, moderated by KGOU’s Logan Layden, with education reporters in our state, including StateImpact Oklahoma’s Beth Wallis, and reporters from Oklahoma Watch and NonDoc.

This special event is free and open to the public. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m. on February 6th at Kamp’s 1910 Cafe in Oklahoma City. To RSVP and submit your questions about education in Oklahoma, go to KGOU.ORG.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

