Follow KGOU on new social media account and newsletters

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Last week, I told you about KGOU’s six podcastsOn the Scene, How Curious, Capitol Insider, KGOU Readers Club and the KGOU AM and PM Newsbriefs – available on Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

You can also follow us on social media – on Facebook, Instagram, and X @kgounews. And KGOU is now on a new social media platform - Bluesky @kgou.org.

We know it’s important to provide the news and information you expect in the way you want it, when you want it. So, we also invite you to subscribe to KGOU’s email newsletters. The KGOU newsletter provides program updates, station information, events, and ticket giveaways twice each month. The Wavelengths newsletter is a weekly roundup of our latest in-depth reporting.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
