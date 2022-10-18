© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-11.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
OKWatch.jpg
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: New data shows students gaining ground, but still below pre-pandemic in core subjects

Published October 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT

Oklahoma Watch, Oct. 19, 2022

In this week's Long Story Short, OK Watch's Jennifer Palmer reports that Oklahoma's test score data for 2022 shows fewer students are on grade level in math and reading than in 2019, a stark sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s negative impact on student learning and the slow recovery ahead.

Statewide, 25% of students who tested demonstrated proficiency in math, compared to 32% before the pandemic, in 2019. In English language arts, 27% scored proficient or higher, compared to 34% in 2019.

In science, 31% of students scored proficient or higher, compared to 35% in 2019.

Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.