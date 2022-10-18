Long Story Short: New data shows students gaining ground, but still below pre-pandemic in core subjects

In this week's Long Story Short, OK Watch's Jennifer Palmer reports that Oklahoma's test score data for 2022 shows fewer students are on grade level in math and reading than in 2019, a stark sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s negative impact on student learning and the slow recovery ahead.

Statewide, 25% of students who tested demonstrated proficiency in math, compared to 32% before the pandemic, in 2019. In English language arts, 27% scored proficient or higher, compared to 34% in 2019.

In science, 31% of students scored proficient or higher, compared to 35% in 2019.